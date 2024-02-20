"It’s all about matching the energy of a brand": A day in the life of interior designer Kirsty Vance

A typical day? That’s almost impossible to answer. For starters, hybrid working means I’m either beginning the day at home or running to catch the train to the I-AM studio. Each has a very different energy, but I appreciate the change of pace.

Generally, working from home is a good time to get my head down and focus; maybe it’s preparing material for a workshop, building a 3D model for concept visuals or getting my head around technical details for a drawing pack. Occasionally, it might be one of those unfortunate days where you find yourself on back-to-back Zoom calls and haven’t made the slightest dent in your to-do list.

The I-AM studio is slap-bang in the heart of Shoreditch, and I always find it funny when I’m being carried on the wave of creatives that descend the steps out of Shoreditch High Street station, psyching ourselves up for the day's challenges. Studio days are the perfect time for project team catch-ups, you’ll often see a gaggle of designers, directors and account managers drifting from desk to desk as teams review work, discuss ideas and, almost certainly, create something outstanding together.

The wonderful thing about being a designer at I-AM is we work across the entire design process, which in itself brings incredible variety to every day depending on what stage you’re at with a project. I have three projects on the go right now. One is at site supervision stage which means I’m keeping a close eye on emails, making sure clients, contractors and suppliers are aligned. The second, visualising a concept for a well-loved high street restaurant has me deep in the intricacies of 3D modelling to bring to life the collective ideas of the project team. And finally, a super-fun project that taps into creator culture, bringing it to life in a distinctive hotel experience. Our digital team is diligently working on animating visuals to seamlessly merge the realms of the physical and digital aspects of the brand.

I've come to realise – there's simply no such thing as a typical day. It’s what gets me up in the morning.