The Cybertruck logo is a hot mess (and we have to dive into it)

News
By
published

There's just so much wrong.

Tesla Cybertruck
(Image credit: Tesla)

I'm sorry, but somewhere along the way we seem to have missed out on the vital discussion that is the Cybertruck logo. We've talked about the truck's launch, design, Tesla's slightly odd social media marketing of a Cybertuck-filled parking lot, and countless other quirks, but the actual logo remains uncommented on. And I can't let it go by for a moment longer (yes, I know I'm a bit late, no I don't care).

A few years ago I happened across a version of the logo that hasn't actually made it through the extended pre-production time. It was a futuristic design that appeared to contain an Easter egg (one that got Tesla fans quite excited). This logo actually made some sense with the angular, dystopian typography. But the real logo? The real logo is wild.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

Related articles