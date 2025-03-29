The 3 biggest game industry trends in 2025, according to devs

We reported already on the 2025 Unity Gaming Report during GDC 2025 earlier in the month. Now the company behind one of the best game engines has revealed some of the insights it picked up from developers while it was compiling the report.

It took the opportunity to ask devs about their thoughts on game industry trends in 2025 and their predictions for 2026 and beyond. It found that three main trends kept coming up in observations right now: the popularity of indie games, player engagement and social gameplay, and a renewed focus on proven intellectual property (IP). Here's the highlights of what developers had to say.

01. The rise of indie games made by small teams

Sunset Visitor's 1000xRESIST (Image credit: Sunset Visitor)

Unity found that many devs pointed out the rising popularity of indie games, suggesting that 2025 is the year of the small but mighty. It found that many devs were focusing on making simpler, out-of-the-box games that pose less of a risk while offering a chance to stand out in a crowded market. It noted that smaller teams can provide flexibility, speed and creative freedom.

"In 2024, we saw a lot of short, polished single-player indie games make a huge impact and that will continue," says Remy Siu, founder, CEO and creative director at Sunset Visitor.

James Lockrey, managing director at Chaos Theory Games, agrees. “We expect to see more midmarket games created by smaller teams of less than 50 people, he said. "The idea of making a single blockbuster is giving way to a mindset of creating smaller, high-quality titles. This shift is creating space for more diversity in the kinds of games that are finding success.”

Nadia Thorne, CEO and producer at Black Salt Games, says: “I think 2025 will be a year where mid-tier and indie studios continue to thrive. Smaller teams can take risks and move faster, creating games that surprise players while still feeling approachable. This space is where we’ll see real innovation.”

02. Player engagement and social gameplay

Phasmophobia from Kinetic Games (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Another big trend that emerged is the rise in immersive, social-centric, and non-competitive game experiences. Several devs suggested that players are looking for fun, casual, and low-stress games that are easy to play and escape into.

"Players don’t just want content – they want experiences that react to them, evolve with them, and feel dynamic every time they play. Even more so if it can be experienced with friends," says Benjamin Lavender, technical director at Kinetic Games

“Hybrid-casual games are set to dominate," Sola Saulenko, marketing director for Pixonic, MY.GAMES, thinks. "They blend the simplicity of casual mechanics with deeper engagement layers, making them perfect for reaching large audiences while maintaining high retention.”

Justin Miersch, the founder of 314 Arts, sees Co-op PVE games will continue to be big. He says: "The power of games you can play to enjoy with your friends in a non-competitive environment is something we will see more and more of in the future since we will also see a big increase in gamers in higher age groups that find it way more enjoyable to play games in this environment.”

03. A renewed focus on proven IP

Lost Skies from Bossa Games (Image credit: Bossa Games)

Franchise expansion is nothing new, but Unity found that many developers expect it to continue to be a big trend since already-successful IPs tend to be lower-risk.

"With the sheer volume of games being released across platforms, discoverability remains a massive challenge," says Jane Campbell, commercial manager at Ustwo Games. "Players – and platforms – are gravitating towards titles with built-in recognition and trust, whether that’s established gaming franchises or adaptations of well-loved IP from other media. At the same time, we’re going to see even more gaming IP breaking out into transmedia opportunities – films, series, books, and beyond.”

Andrew Farrugia, CEO of Anvil Game Studios, agrees. “The remastering of classic IPs. Nostalgia is a powerful tool and players love revisiting the games they grew up with, but updated for modern platforms," he said.

But Tom Jackson, principal game developer at Bossa Games, noted that big studios' focus on existing IPs could provide opportunities for small developers to stand out with new ideas. “AAA will likely not take risks on new IPs and will focus on their known franchises while there’s so much uncertainty. This presents a great opportunity for indies to be the creative outlet for truly unique ideas," he says.

For more news from Unity, see the latest Unity 6 updates.