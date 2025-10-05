If there's one thing the internet loves, it's a good optical illusion. The most recent brain-boggling viral hit is this deceptively simple purple elephant illusion that appears to transform right before our eyes, despite no video trickery involved.

From the cognitive to the physiological, optical illusions come in all forms, constantly proving that we can't always believe our eyes. Even when the science behind the visual trick is revealed, optical illusions still manage to perplex and amaze all corners of the internet.

Shared by Science Magician, Matt Pritchard, this optical illusion consists of a circle of vivid purple elephants in a circle. The aim is to find which one is the brightest, but the more you search, the less clear it becomes, as each appears more vibrant than the last.

"This illusion is based on a new science paper I read by Hinnerck Schultz-Hildebrant. It’s a fascinating combination of mechanisms in our vision system and colour theory," Matt explains on Instagram. The illusion works best when your brightness is turned up (especially on OLED screens). Tell us what you see in the comments below.

