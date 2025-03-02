The world's most famous optical illusion turns 10 years old

News
By
published

Let's raise a glass to 'The Dress'.

The dress
(Image credit: Roman Originals/Future)

The year is 2015. The month is February. A simple story titled 'What colors are this dress?' is published by listicle pedlar Buzzfeed, and the world changes forever. And for the record, I still can't see 'the dress' as anything other than white and gold.

A simple candid photograph of a dress ended up revealing differences in the way people perceive colours, with many unable to see the dress in its original black and blue. Cue millions of debates, tweets and news stories. There's never been a viral fluff piece quite like it since, and with 'the dress' now officially ten years old, it's not only one of the best optical illusions ever, but a reminder of a simpler time online.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Climate Change paint
Could Behr's bizarre Climate Change paint be the real colour of the year?
Super Mario shocked gif
Fascinating Super Mario optical illusion gives a surprising new perspective
AOL/LimeWire/MySpace logos
Millennials are mourning the loss of these forgotten websites
Art
Actually, that $1.4M 'blank' painting isn't a waste of time
optical illusion of a city shaped like an apple
Optical illusions could be the solution to annoying CAPTCHAs
logo for Jolene, Hornsey Road in a hand-drawn style
Has maximalism finally had its moment? How 'understated' may be 2025's buzzword
Latest in Optical Illusions
The dress
The world's most famous optical illusion turns 10 years old
optical illusion of a city shaped like an apple
Optical illusions could be the solution to annoying CAPTCHAs
Baseball player optical illusion
This baseball player optical illusion shifts right before your eyes
An optical illusion showing what looks like a white face and a black face on a green background
This viral optical illusion broke people's minds in 2024
The Coffer illusion
People are still struggling to find the circles in this baffling optical illusion
Optical illusion sculptures of birds and a fish
I didn't think these incredible optical illusion sculptures were real at first
Latest in News
The dress
The world's most famous optical illusion turns 10 years old
Asus laptop deals
Forget MacBooks, Amazon's got some great deals on Asus laptops right now
A photography of Earth and the Milky Way from the ISS
Amazing Milky Way photo shows Earth from a unique perspective
Switch game deals roundup Feb 2025
Looking for epic Nintendo Switch game deals? I've found 10
Atari sauces
Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces
The Samsung Galaxy S25 on a green background with the text &#039;Massive deal&#039; next to it.
Quick! Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $300 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $400, with valid trade in