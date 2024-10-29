I can’t get over this astounding optical illusion graffiti

Optical illusions are all over the internet, but it's rare to see them cropping up in the real world. Street artist Vile is changing that with his astonishing graffiti art, creating mind-bending pieces that are so realistic they seem to make entire walls disappear right before our eyes.

While optical illusions come in all forms – from the physiological to the cognitive – it's fascinating to get a behind-the-scenes look at how they're created. Vile's amazing artworks are a masterful example of how a blend of stylised graffiti and astonishing realism can transform a simple space into a masterpiece.

Vile began his career studying animation, drawing and illustration, becoming inspired by techniques such as "watercolour, oil, charcoal, digital drawing and tattooing", to develop his signature mural style. While Vile's graffiti has been displayed across the globe, his mesmerising artwork often appears in and around his home town of Vila Franca de Xira where he still resides today. Playing with perspective and 3D elements, Vile's art often weaves his unique tags into the background of his illusion pieces, leaving his mark in unexpected ways.

Discover more of Vile's art.