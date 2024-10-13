Iconic optical illusion is brought to life by this adorable diorama

News
By
published

The Ames room gets a spooky makeover.

Ames Room optical illusion created by u/SnooTomatoes8448 on Reddit
(Image credit: u/SnooTomatoes8448 via Reddit)

The Ames room is one of the most iconic real-world optical illusions, bamboozling audiences since the early 20th century. Since its creation in 1935, there have been countless iterations but this is the first time I've seen a mini diorama version (bonus points for the added spooky touches).

As one of the best optical illusions, the Ames room is a prime example of how forced perspective can instantly trick the eye. This version may not be as grand as the original but it's a fascinating look at how the illusion works even on a small scale. Despite seeing this illusion countless times, my brain isn't any less boggled.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

TOPICS

