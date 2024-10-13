Iconic optical illusion is brought to life by this adorable diorama

The Ames room is one of the most iconic real-world optical illusions, bamboozling audiences since the early 20th century. Since its creation in 1935, there have been countless iterations but this is the first time I've seen a mini diorama version (bonus points for the added spooky touches).

As one of the best optical illusions, the Ames room is a prime example of how forced perspective can instantly trick the eye. This version may not be as grand as the original but it's a fascinating look at how the illusion works even on a small scale. Despite seeing this illusion countless times, my brain isn't any less boggled.

Created by Redditor u/SnooTomatoes8448, the illusion features a cute Halloween-themed room with two skulls inside. While in the room they appear to be drastically different, once removed it's revealed they're the same size. The illusion is created by constructing the floor and ceiling at an angle, creating a forced perspective that tricks the eye into thinking the skull on the right is small, when in fact it's simply further away and the ceiling is higher.

If you'd like to recreate this optical illusion, you can learn to make your own Ames room with this Instructables tutorial.