US gas station and convenience store Buc-ee's is in an unexpected design dispute with underwear brand 'Nut Huggers'. Known for its signature smiling beaver logo, Buc-ee's sent a three-page letter to the rival brand, alleging that it was infringing on its trademarked logo.

While design disputes are nothing new in the branding world, Buc-ee's allegedly militant pursuit of Nut Huggers has been an unexpected revelation for many. Forced to fight back, the small business owner is determined to defend his brand in the ultimate rodent mascot battle.

(Image credit: Buc-ee's/Nut Huggers)

In an interview with Oklahoma News 4, Nut Huggers founder Jarrad Hewett claimed that Buc-ee's letter "came in a little hot and heavy," with the apparel brand owner alleging, “They suggested that they owned all cartoon rodents.”

While both designs feature a cartoon-style rodent, that seems to be where similarities end. Hewett's self-proclaimed "tongue-in-cheek" design features a squirrel holding two acorns, while the Buc-ee's logo depicts a red baseball-capped beaver looking off to the right.

The letter requested that Hewett only use front-facing mascot visuals, while ceasing the use of the colours red, yellow, and brown, alongside the visual of any cartoon rodents or baseball hats. In an attempt to reach a compromise, Hewett replied that he would stop using certain colours and would cease using side-facing images of his mascot; however, Buc-ee's allegedly responded with more demands.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of backing down, Hewett has decided to fight back against the demands. “I think that it’s time that somebody stands up and says, this isn’t right. There’s no infringement here,” he told Oklahoma News 4.

For more design disputes, check out the “essentially identical” logo that reignited a 40-year brand war, or take a look at these ingenious adverts sparked by brand wars