Starbucks sues Siren-themed coffee brand... again

By
published

Coffee-swilling mermaids are the cause of an epic legal battle.

A hand holds a Starbucks coffee cup
(Image credit: Laura Chouette via Unsplash)

Starbucks has been in dispute with Alaska-based Mountains and Mermaids for several years. It kind of half won a previous case in which it argued that the company's Siren's Brew coffee brand could confuse consumers. But now it complains that the company is continuing to sell coffee using the fish-woman name and imagery.

The original hand-drawn Starbucks logo was created in 1971. The brand identity has evolved since then, but the logo continues to show a siren, which Starbucks thinks should prevent other brands from mixing the mythical sea creature with caffeinated beverages.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector.

