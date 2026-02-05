ScotRail accidentally debuts ‘fascist’ logo
It’s an unfortunate design mishap.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Your daily dose of creative inspiration: unmissable art, design and tech news, reviews, expert commentary and buying advice.
Once a week
By Design
The design newsletter from Creative Bloq, bringing you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of graphic design, branding, typography and more.
Once a week
State of the Art
Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond.
Seasonal (around events)
Brand Impact Awards
Make an impression. Sign up to learn more about this prestigious award scheme, which celebrates the best of branding.
ScotRail has come under fire for a new logo that allegedly replicates a notorious fascist logo. The controversial design was spotted during this year's Rail in Scotland conference, where it appeared on mockups for new battery-powered trains.
While the best logos often draw inspiration from heritage design, this unfortunate association is a prime example of why some designs should be left in the past. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that some critics were quick to call out the logo's controversial connection.
Top tip: to avoid having the British Union of Fascists logo on the side of your mock-up train, don't use horrible text-to-image AI slop instead of actual designers and artists. https://t.co/tGbGPM6Xue pic.twitter.com/r2SbjqlzDVFebruary 2, 2026
The logo design in question features a circle with a lightning bolt motif in the centre. While ScotRail claims that the design is "merely a visual aid to support the information being provided to attendees," that didn't stop critics from attacking the design.