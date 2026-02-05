ScotRail accidentally debuts ‘fascist’ logo

ScotRail has come under fire for a new logo that allegedly replicates a notorious fascist logo. The controversial design was spotted during this year's Rail in Scotland conference, where it appeared on mockups for new battery-powered trains.

While the best logos often draw inspiration from heritage design, this unfortunate association is a prime example of why some designs should be left in the past. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that some critics were quick to call out the logo's controversial connection.

Top tip: to avoid having the British Union of Fascists logo on the side of your mock-up train, don't use horrible text-to-image AI slop instead of actual designers and artists. https://t.co/tGbGPM6Xue pic.twitter.com/r2SbjqlzDVFebruary 2, 2026

The logo design in question features a circle with a lightning bolt motif in the centre. While ScotRail claims that the design is "merely a visual aid to support the information being provided to attendees," that didn't stop critics from attacking the design.