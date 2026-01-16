This project tells the story of a small, winged creature – gentle yet strange – which holds the buried memories of a lonely house. Behind its smiling face lies a secret, well-kept, one that only the few tiny inhabitants still living in the house can truly see.

Creature design, for me, is by far one of the most creative parts of imaginative art. Whether you’re sketching with the best pencils for artists or blocking out forms in the best 3D modelling software, creatures can take any shape at all – kind, unsettling, or somewhere in between. It’s that sense of duality that makes them feel alive.

Each creature becomes a mirror of our own contradictions: fragile yet resilient, familiar yet unknowable. Every person, creature, or living being carries a private collection of emotions and memories that belong only to them. When we try to bring something to life on the page or in 3D, I think it’s important to honour the depth and complexity of the world we’re responding to.

In this workshop, I’ll walk through my creative process, starting with the ‘terrifying’ blank page, moving through sketch research, sculpting, and finally setting the creature i