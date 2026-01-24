Throughout my life I’ve taken inspiration from the Combine in Half-Life 2. The creatures from that universe have this brilliant blend of insect and machine, to the point where it’s impossible to tell if it’s a machine-augmented bug or the other.

For my Shimmer line up, I wanted to capture that same feeling but in my own way: something that feels alien, with a strong sense of mystery; A bit gross, but also beautiful. I combined DNA from sea life, 80s-style chrome machines and the glass-like tubes seen in custom PCs to create something fresh. The result is a semi translucent creature that's part beast and part machine.

How I create a translucent animal design

(Image credit: Max Froer)

For my process, I used both 3D modelling software and then 2D digital art software (Photoshop) to remove 3D artefacts.

01. Value sketches I start with rough sketches using no more than three values. If the design feels powerful in just three values, I know I’ve got something promising. From here I work with clean topology, so I can make adjustments and design choices on the go.