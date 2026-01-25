Feng Wei is a concept artist, illustrator and an external lecturer at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. He takes inspiration from classical literature and combines this with current art trends to create surprising contrasts and juxtapositions in his personal work.

His Fairy Tale Rebirth series reimagines classic fairy tales, taking them in new directions to depict female characters' fantasies. For example, the Frog Prince becomes a frogman dressed in diving gear who embraces the princess to dance on the water.

Made using Photoshop (see our guide to digital art software), the pieces' homage to classic fairy tales is enhanced by an art style that takes clear influence from traditional literary illustrations.

Frog Prince and Princess

(Image credit: Feng Wei)

“This painting depicts the beautiful moment when the frog prince and the princess dance on the water,” Feng says of this piece from his Fairy Tale Rebirth series.

Mermaid

(Image credit: Feng Wei)

In this piece, a little mermaid has lost her voice and is about to be turned into a bubble by a witch. Then the angel gives her a new life.

You can see more of Feng's work on his ArtStration profile.

