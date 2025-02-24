Creative agency gets revenge on vandals... with a font

Ingenious revenge font is based on graffiti that was "a bit rubbish".

Revenge is a dish best served... creatively. Or at least it is when you're a creative agency who's office has been defaced.

While the best graffiti fonts are perfect for the right project, most people don't want them scrawled over the face of their building. So DUDE London's offices got tagged, it decided to exact typographic revenge. It appropriated the spray-painted lettering and made it available to all. And so the concept of a 'revenge font' is born.

