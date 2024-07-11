Apple's iPhone 16 redesign spells doom for microchip business

News
By
published

"This places the ongoing viability of the business in doubt."

We've heard plenty of rumours about the design of the iPhone 16, with the next generation of Apple's smartphone said to be gaining, among other things, a redesigned camera layout and larger screens. And if new rumours are to be believed, design changes could be having an impact on FaceID too.

According to new reports, Apple has ditched one of its suppliers, specifically the one responsible for sensors related to the FaceID camera. This is due to significant "design changes" for the iPhone 16. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best early Apple Amazon Prime Day deals.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles