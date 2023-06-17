Apple's basic iPhone 15 model just got a lot more intriguing

The release of the iPhone 14 line up was arguably one of extremes. We got a pretty amazing 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and wildly impressive 48MP camera setup. And we also got a pretty underwhelming standard iPhone 14 with its, er, well, give me a minute and I might think of a new feature. Crash detection!

But rumours have suggested for a while that the the standard iPhone 15 could make up for its predecessor's shortcomings – and new reports are adding fuel to the fire. Intel suggests that the basic model could feature a 48MP camera, bringing it in line with the current top-of-the-range lenses on the 14 Pro. (Want to start shooting right now? Check out today's best iPhone 14 deals.)

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15, complete with Dynamic Island (Image credit: 4RMD)

Chinese site ITHome has claimed this week that it will indeed be the entire iPhone 15 line up that gets a 48MP lens this time around. As translated by Gizmodo, the report suggests that Sony is experiencing "production capacity shortages for its camera units" thanks to the iPhone 15 line up's wholesale use of 48MP.

A 48MP lens would bring the iPhone 15 in line with the current iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

This isn't the first time we've heard that the 'everyman' iPhone will be getting a better camera this year – back in January 9to5Mac reported that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a three-stacked sensor with a 48-megapixel wide lens. The benefits for mobile photographers are obvious – 48MP offers much more detail than the current, somewhat paltry 12MP. It sounds like we'd better make another space in our roundup of the best camera phones.

After a disappointing year for the iPhone fans on a budget, anything that improves the cheaper iPhone model will be welcome news. Add this to the rest of the awesome iPhone 15 rumours we've heard, and it looks like we're in for an exciting September.