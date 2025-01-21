Apple's rare U-turn on news alerts is the latest in a string of big-tech AI flops

It could harm consumer confidence.

Artificial intelligence continues to cause concerns for many people, from fears of job losses to the death of the internet due to false information hallucinated by AI bots. But it's starting to look like the biggest threat to the reputation of the new tech is not AI itself but the rushed implementation by the big tech incumbents.

Google, Microsoft, Meta and now Apple have been tripping over themselves in a frenzy to launch AI-driven products that show they're at the vanguard. The latter's suspension of its disastrous AI notification summaries are the latest example of a botched headline feature.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

