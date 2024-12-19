Is Apple Intelligence already doomed to irrelevance?

A new study suggests this probably isn't the next 'iPhone moment'.

Apple Intelligence
When it comes to AI, Apple has performed quite the U-turn. Until recently, the company refused to even utter the acronym, instead referring to machine learning. That all changed last year, when Apple started positioning its laptops as AI machines. And in this year, Apple unveiled it's own take on AI called, of course, Apple Intelligence. These features have been rolling out slowly this year – but do users actually want them?

As we reported this week, a new study by Sellcell has revealed that 73% of iPhone users and 87% of Samsung users surveyed agree that AI features add little or no value to improving their daily lives. And the same report shows that AI features are a deciding factor for less than half of prospective smartphone buyers. This could be bad news for Apple, which has pitched several new products, first and foremost, as "built for Apple Intelligence".

