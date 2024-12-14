'I've never seen anything like this before': Paula Scher on the backlash to Pentagram's AI government website design

News
By
published

The legendary designer reflects on the fallout over the Federal Government's new performance tracking site.

image of Paula Scher in front of posters of her work
(Image credit: Pip Cowley)

Last week, legendary design studio Pentagram shared the case study for one of its latest projects, a new design for the Federal Government's performance tracking website. Unless it reveals bold new look for a renowned brand, agency case studies always don't tend to attract a ton of attention outside of the design industry. But this one made quite the splash for one very simple reason: it involved the use of AI.

In order to create over 1500 illustrated icons to represent various government divisions and topics, Pentagram turned to Midjourney to create icons based on a bespoke illustration style created for the project. Somewhat predictably, this led to a public outcry on social media, with commenters criticising Pentagram for using generative AI instead of hiring illustrators, and in some instances going as far as accusing the agency of theft. But as Pentagram partner Paula Scher sees it, this vocal minority is missing the point of the project – and of AI in general.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles