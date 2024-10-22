Why Project Know How is the most important tool Adobe announced at Sneaks

It provides a clever way for artists to get recognition for their work.

Adobe MAX 2024, Project Concept demo
(Image credit: Adobe)

My colleague Ian attended Adobe MAX last week, and came back to the office excited about the new features Adobe has been developing. There's been a lot of buzz around tools such as Adobe's new image rotation tool and Illustrator's new AI tools, but some of the less shouty, headline grabbing tools may actually be more important to artists.

Project Know How is one such tool. With content credentials, information about an image or video can be built in to its creation so that this info can be accessed by anyone at a later date. This enables artists to get recognition for their work, something which is vital in the online age. The speaker Shruti Agarwal at Adobe Sneaks described these content credentials as "a nutrition label for your content" (watch the video below).

