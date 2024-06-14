Stable Diffusion 3 is a Lynchian nightmare fuel generator

Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) recently dropped alongside the new kid on the block, Luma Dream Machine. While Luma was quick to impress with its groundbreaking video-generation capabilities, SD3 was left lurking in its shadow bringing the promise of its "most sophisticated image generation model to date." The results seem to show otherwise.

With recent rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, we're a little spoilt for choice when it comes to AI image generators. Whether you're pro-AI or a little existential about the whole ordeal, SD3's laughably terrifying subhuman abominations should give you a bit of faith that we're still a little far from an outright AI takeover.

Stable Diffusion has typically been a firm favourite in the AI community and initially, it seemed that fans were excited for the update. Announcing improvements in image quality and photorealism, prompt understanding and fine-tuning (among other things) it seemed set for success. Yet in practice, users found that the AI was struggling with basic prompts, mixing up anatomy to produce some truly nightmarish generations.

From hand-faced women to terrifying, multi-limbed Lynchian creations, SD3 isn't quite living up to expectations – something that the r/StableDiffusion subreddit was quick to ridicule. Responding to a post sharing some particularly eerie AI generations of a warped 'woman', one user joked "How can women conform to these impossible beauty standards..." while another added, "In its defence, it'll be GREAT for making monsters for horror games."

To make matters worse, user u/Another__one brought these monstrosities to life (using none other than Luma, of course). The results are about as cursed as you can imagine, so I'd highly recommend a trip to r/Eyebleach after subjecting yourself to these clips. You have been warned.

"Amazing quality, best quality, good proportions, correct anatomy, perfect hands 10/10 would recommend," one user joked. "So this is how new memes get born, literally spawning like maggots from the dark corners of the latent space…" another mused, while another added, "Welp I didn't want to sleep tonight anyway."

