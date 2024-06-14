Stable Diffusion 3 is a Lynchian nightmare fuel generator

News
By
published

Mum, pick me up. I’m scared.

Women lying in grass created using Stable Diffusion 3
(Image credit: @Andres2003Bravo via X)

Stable Diffusion 3 (SD3) recently dropped alongside the new kid on the block, Luma Dream Machine. While Luma was quick to impress with its groundbreaking video-generation capabilities, SD3 was left lurking in its shadow bringing the promise of its "most sophisticated image generation model to date." The results seem to show otherwise.

With recent rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, we're a little spoilt for choice when it comes to AI image generators. Whether you're pro-AI or a little existential about the whole ordeal, SD3's laughably terrifying subhuman abominations should give you a bit of faith that we're still a little far from an outright AI takeover.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles