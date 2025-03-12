Manchester United's new stadium design is getting some unfortunate comparisons

News
By published

Red Devils' trident or Circus of Dreams?

Render showing design for new Manchester United stadium
(Image credit: Manchester United)

The new Manchester United stadium design has been revealed in a series of renders that show plans for a 100,000-seat capacity venue with towering spikes. Foster + Partners plans to replace Old Trafford with the "world's greatest" stadium, and certainly the largest in the UK.

Old Trafford is showing its age and needs upgrading with modern facilities, but fans are divided over the radical design departure, which is attracting some unfortunate comparisons (if you're looking to improve your own set up for archviz, see our guides to the best laptops for CAD and the best rendering software).

