'Boris Lie-PA' branding shows BrewDog still has teeth

You may have noticed the UK is soon to lose its Prime Minister, with Boris Johnson being forced to commit to resigning due to accusations of lying and a loss of integrity. Not one to miss out on a marketing opportunity BrewDog has launched the 'Boris Lie-PA' to, erm, celebrate the state of affairs.

The tongue-in-cheek limited run beer from the cult brewer pokes fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and describes the 5.5% ABV beer as "soft", "fruity", and "lacks transparency". It's also "fit for a work party" – a reference to the Covid lockdown gatherings held in No. 10 Downing Street.

The Scottish brewing company isn't shy to jump on world events and has a track record for delivering edgy and creative marketing campaigns for its range of beers. Not all of them have been a success. In 2018 the bratty brewer launched the Pink IPA – a take on its Punk IPA brand – designed to promote equality and support International Women's Day. Unfortunately, they made the bottle's label pink.

BrewDog's recent marketing rebrand felt a little safe, but the Boris Lie-PA shows this brand still has bite (Image credit: BrewDog)

Perhaps as a reaction to some of the design fails over the years, in 2020 BrewDog lost its punk spirit in a sensible rebrand that saw it shave off the mohawk, unplug its nose ring, and deliver a branding that was the equivalent to a sensible pair of chinos and blue blazer combo. In light of that move, I'm quite happy for BrewDog to return to its more anarchic roots and try some fun and irreverent campaigns.

If you want to toast the outgoing UK Prime Minister, or just sip on a new beer as the sun shines, then pre-order the Boris Lie-PA limited edition brew direct from BrewDog (opens in new tab) (£5.95 (US$7.16) for four cans and £16.95 (US$20.40) for a dozen).

