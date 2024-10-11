I’m surprised how much I love this Hamlet adaptation made entirely in GTA 5

It’s much more than a novelty concept.

Grand Theft Hamlet
While Grand Theft Auto 6 may feel like an eternity away, we finally have just the thing to fill the void momentarily – may I present Grand Theft Hamlet. Made entirely in GTA 5, the film documents the lockdown experience of two out-of-work actors as they try to recreate the Shakespearean classic inside the violent world of Los Santos.

While the documentary is perhaps the most bizarre way to make an indie film I've ever seen, its unique premise expands the confines of filmmaking for the better. Grounded in a spirit of exploration in the lockdown era, it's a time capsule of an unprecedented era. I have to say it – I can't believe we got Shakespeare in GTA before GTA 6.

