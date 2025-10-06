This new tool takes one of the best free game engines a step closer to high-end graphics

Godot Engine has become one of the best programs for game development, at least for 2D games. While there's been a raft of updates in Godot 4.5, the free, open-source platform still has quite a lot of limitations, but Terrain3D looks set to be a game changer when it comes to creating detailed terrains.

Tokisan Games' open-source C++ GDExtension was released back in 2023, allowing Godot users to create and edit large, detailed terrains. Now developer Cory Petkovsek has teased a headline feature of the upcoming Terrain3D 1.1, which he says will bring real displacement in Godot.

Developed by Xtarsia, the displacement feature works with mobile, web and compatibility renderers. In the demo, the terrain geometry starts as simple 2D textures on flat geometry. After displacement, it's tessellated near the camera with seven levels of tessellation, something that's never been done before in Godot.

Cory says users can expect a 15-45% impact on performance depending on the tessellation detail.

Godot's obviously still no Unreal Engine 5, but these kinds of tools are expanding what you can do in Godot and making the free engine an increasingly strong competitor to commercial tools.

Cory says Terrain3D 1.1 will be ready for release in November. You'll find it on GitHub. If you need a new device to work on, see our guide to the best laptops for game development.