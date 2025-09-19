Slime is great fun to play and create with in the physical world, and it looks like that translates into virtual reality too. A developer has created a video game that will allow players to step into the shoes of a 'slime scientist' and get hands-on creative with all the oozing slime they could want.

In development for Quest 2, Quest 3/3s and PCVR VR headsets, Slime Lab looks like a lot of fun. It could be as satisfying as the real thing but a with a lot less mess.

Slime Lab is a VR sandbox game from a developer called Retrocell. Players will be able to experiment with some gooey physics by combining ingredients and create unique slimes from scratch.

Using a real-time fluid simulation system, the developer's aim is to allow endless possibilities. There will be a wide choice of colours and charm and glow effects, and players will be able to adjust the texture and stickiness of the medium, cut it, melt it down or freeze it

The latest advances on the game have introduced the ability to shape the slime into cleaner and more precise forms, including relatively complex objects as shown in the video above.

The VR experience may lack the tactile satisfaction of physical slime, but if it's as satisfying as it looks, Slime Lab could be a relaxing, even therapeutic, creative experience.

You can wishlist Slime Lab on Steam. For more creative games, check out the farming game that teaches you how to code.