House of Golf VR is a mixed reality design tool disguised as a game.

The just-announced House of Golf VR is officially the world’s first mixed reality mini-golf game. But while it sounds like a quirky sports title, it’s really a powerful playground for creativity, a tool that lets you design and share 3D courses in the real world.

Created by Liverpool-based Starlight Games, the project uses advanced passthrough mixed reality to turn everyday rooms into imaginative, interactive spaces. That could mean transforming your kitchen into a glow-in-the-dark course, your garden into a championship arena, or an office into a maze of ramps and loops.

Teeing up your living room

The creativity doesn’t stop with construction. You can capture and share your custom courses with the community, adding photos and videos to inspire others. It’s a collaborative approach to world-building that encourages personal expression and experimentation through playful design.

For those seeking full immersion, the VR side of the game introduces vibrant fantasy courses with interactive puzzles, competitive championships, and mystery boxes that unlock rare golf balls. These collectible elements add both style and gameplay depth. Naturally, it makes the most of the best VR headsets on Meta’s platform, blending crisp visuals with spatial awareness to create believable, interactive spaces.

Gary Nichols, CEO of Starlight Games, explains the philosophy behind the title: “House of Golf VR is all about playful innovation. We’ve created something truly special – a game that gives players the tools to bring their imagination to life, whether that means turning their living room into a golf course or escaping into our beautiful VR world.”

Putting design first

For designers, artists, and anyone curious about game design, House of Golf VR represents more than just mini-golf. It’s an experiment in blending the physical and digital, a sandbox for testing ideas in real time, and a glimpse of how mixed reality can become the next-generation design platform. The fact that it looks fun and accessible too ensures it won’t just appeal to gamers but to creators looking for new ways to express ideas in 3D.

House of Golf VR launches on 30 October for Meta Quest 2, 3 and 3S. Visit Starlight Games for more details.

