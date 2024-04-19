The real meaning of the BMW logo still surprises people today

By Joe Foley
published

It's not what you might think.

The BMW logo is one of the best car logos, and certainly one of the most recognised. But it's also one that's fairly unusual and abstract when you think about it. What does it actually represent, other than the brand? People have all sorts of theories, but many are still surprised when they learn the true inspiration.

The Sun newspaper reckons that the blue and white segments of BMW logo represent a spinning propeller, a supposed hangover from the company's predecessor Rapp, which built aircraft engines for the Luftwaffe. But as with many things, The Sun has it wrong. It's much simpler than that, and the clue's in the company's name: Bayerische Motoren Werke, or Bavarian Motor Works.

Image 1 of 2
BMW advert
A BMW advert from 1929(Image credit: BMW)

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

