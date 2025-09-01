Over the last month, I've been using and testing the Satechi 67W Slim Wall Charger, which bears an unusual distinction among almost all travel chargers on the market, in that it doesn't look absolutely diabolical.

This Actually Pretty Nice-Looking™ wall charger is a charger intended for on-the-go users who need to charge up more than one (but fewer than three) devices at any given time.

Satechi have earned my personal trust with excellent computer and tech accessories in the last few years, not least with the fantastic (and not entirely hideous) Thunderbolt 4 dock that is celebrating its two-year anniversary as a mainstay on my desk this month, so when I needed a new lightweight portable charger, the chance to try out this fetching little wall charger magically appeared in my inbox.

It does look good, yeah

While most chargers, portable or not, look like someone just carved a slot into a hastily manufactured, this Satechi charger is a pleasing rounded rectangle that will sit nice and flush against the wall you plug it into, with two USB-C slots on the underside (so the cables stream down along the wall rather than jutting straight out into the room). Despite that location, they're easy to reach in order to plug and unplug your phone, smartwatch or any other device you need to juice up.

It's neatly proportioned too, measuring 3.15 x 2.04 x 0.68 inches, and weighing only 90 grams. There are three colours available as well: a finely textured Black, a near-white Sand or a faded-pink Desert Rose. While all the variants look nicer than your regular grey/black charger, the Desert Rose stands out for me with its striking but classy colour choice.

But is it any good, then?

More often than not, I've found, to my abject disappointment, that when a product arrives with an eye-catching design element, the internal performance often struggles to match the first impression, leaving you with a tinge of sourness whenever you see it.

Not so much here.

The Satechi 67W Slim Wall Charger offers, as the more hawk-eyed among you may have guessed already, 67 watts of power via its two USB-C ports on the bottom.

There is a caveat, though. If you connect only one device, it will provide a maximum power delivery of 67W regardless of which port you choose, but if you need to charge two devices, the left-hand one (as you look at it) will max out at 45W and the right-hand one will top out at a mere 20W, enough for juicing up your smartwatch or headphones (or recharging your phone overnight), but far from enough to keep your laptop topped up while working on it. It's enough for a MacBook Air, but you'll be pushing it a little with a MacBook Pro or an ASUS ProArt...

While many laptops outside the gaming and studio space will be fine with 67W charging capacity (as long as you don't need to charge your phone at the same time), this does mark the Satechi Slim Wall Charger out as a slightly more casual-use device than bespoke pro chargers and hubs.

Wait, there's a deal on it?

As I write this post on Labor Day morning, I have found out that it's discounted by a full quarter of its MSRP on Amazon in the US. The regular price for this nifty and pretty charger is $59.99, but right now the Satechi OnTheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger can be had for only $44.99, which makes this an excellent purchase for style-conscious travelling creatives.

Should I buy it?

I would have recommended the Satechi OnTheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger at its sticker price, so for $15 off, it's a no-brainer, especially if you are conscious about your travel tech accessories looking good while working good...