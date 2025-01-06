People (including me) are just noticing a cool addition to Spotify that will delight Star Wars fans – a lightsaber in place of the progress bar on all Star Wars soundtracks. UX is a brilliant way to include fun Easter egg through design, and Spotify is the perfect medium to do this to reach different fan bases. Unlike that other UI design change that drove users wild, this type of tweak is a light way of keeping a user base hooked. (Yes I know this is quite an old addition but people are just discovering it, okay?).

I've had a play (on web browser) and you can change the colour of the lightsaber by clicking on the handle, and also change the type of lightsaber! This has delighted Star Wars fans over on Reddit, with one also pointing out the same thing happened to Taylor Swift songs but with a twinkle symbol (this thread discusses the UX addition as of last year, but I can't see it right now).

(Image credit: Spotify)

While we're unsure Spotify is taking the right path in its brand direction, we can get onboard with these creative design decisions and would love to see more of them. For more Star Wars fun, see our list of the best Star Wars fonts.