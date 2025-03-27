While there aren't many brands that can get away with 'debranding' their ads, we've seen a few such as McDonald's try ditching their logo in recent months. But perhaps the most famous example dropped all the way back in 2011 – and it's back to jump on the trend in 2025.

Back in 2011, Coca-Cola launched what was to become one its most successful branding campaigns. 'Share a Coke' saw the Coca-Cola logo replaced by first names – which, as you might expect, drove countless people to search for their own or that of their friends – because not even the best logos of all time are a match for the feeling of personalisation. So successful was Share a Coke that the company is bringing it back for 2025, "inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection."

(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

As well as featuring names on bottles and cans, the updated version of the campaign introduces a host of digital features. An QR code takes the customer to a digital platform featuring a ‘Share a Coke Memory Maker’, which allows them to create personalised videos.

"The first-of-its-kind campaign, which sparked a global phenomenon by swapping iconic Coca-Cola logos for personalised names, returns with an even greater focus on shareability and customisation, reflecting Gen Z's desire for authentic experiences," reads a press release from the company.

(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

“The iconic 'Share a Coke' is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect," says Islam ElDessouky, global VP, creative at Coca-Cola. It’s not just about likes and shares – we're talking real-world moments, amplified. Get ready for a whole new level of sharing with fresh experiences and ways to spark joy with your crew. We’re bringing new channels and experiences to this campaign to help people uplift friendships through real-life everyday moments.”

Tweaking or even removing logos seems to be quite the design trend right now, with everyone from McDonald's to Kellogg's doing away with iconic brand assets in recent campaigns. 'Share a Coke' is arguably one of the most famous examples, and arguably something that only a globally recognised brand like Coca-Cola can pull off.