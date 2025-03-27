Coca-Cola just resurrected its most iconic campaign ever

News
By published

The 'debranding' trend just won't go away.

Coca-Cola
(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

While there aren't many brands that can get away with 'debranding' their ads, we've seen a few such as McDonald's try ditching their logo in recent months. But perhaps the most famous example dropped all the way back in 2011 – and it's back to jump on the trend in 2025.

Back in 2011, Coca-Cola launched what was to become one its most successful branding campaigns. 'Share a Coke' saw the Coca-Cola logo replaced by first names – which, as you might expect, drove countless people to search for their own or that of their friends – because not even the best logos of all time are a match for the feeling of personalisation. So successful was Share a Coke that the company is bringing it back for 2025, "inviting a new generation to experience the magic of personalised connection."

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

