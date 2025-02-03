Is Apple really losing its advertising touch?

News
By
published

The company's new Genmoji ads are raising eyebrows.

Apple billboard showing a Genmoji of a hot dog with a briefcase
(Image credit: Derek Croote via X)

When it comes to advertising, there are only a handful of brands known for their consistently iconic output. Up there with the likes of Nike and McDonald's is arguably Apple, whose 'Think different' ads remain cultural touchstones and among the best print ads ever. But the brand's latest billboard campaign had led some to suggest Apple's marketing has 'fallen off a cliff'.

Large print ads have been popping up across the US to promote Genmoji, one of the new Apple Intelligence features that lets users generate custom emoji via a text prompt. The playful, cartoonish style of the emoji themselves exactly what you'd expect from Apple, but when plastered on a billboard across the city, the whole thing starts to look a little juvenile – particularly when compared with iconic Apple ads of yore.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.