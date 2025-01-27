The Super Bowl logo conspiracy just got even more ridiculous

The Super Bowl logo conspiracy strikes yet again. After last year's NFL finale deviated from the pattern, the Super Bowl 2025 fixture has resurrected the most outlandish theory in sports logo design.

After the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship and the Chiefs scraped past the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, this year's event will be a rematch of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs from two years ago. And that means the logo theory is intact... kind of.

#BoycottSuperbowl because we now know that the logo conspiracy is true. Guess it was rigged this whole time. Just admit already @nfl. pic.twitter.com/MSvntwWeONJanuary 27, 2025

What is the Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory?

The Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory has it that the colours of each year's logo predict which teams will make it to the final. This worked out two years in a row with LA Rams vs Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (orange and yellow) and Eagles vs Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII (green and red).

The theory was momentarily pronounced dead after the Chiefs beat the purple-hued Baltimore Ravens to a clash against the San Francisco 49ers (red) in the 2024 Super Bowl. But it wasn't going to disappear so fast. With some impressive lateral thinking, someone noticed that the Chiefs could also be considered to have purple as a colour because – er – Travis Kelce dates Taylor Swift, and the singer once wore purple.

That was a bit of a stretch, but the Super Bowl logo conspiracy is now back with a vengeance. The Super Bowl LIX logo is red and green, and, lo and behold, destiny has set up a rematch of Chiefs vs Eagles (what do you mean the Eagle's green is a totally different shade? Lime green is green; that's all that matters here).

(Image credit: NFL)

Some take the design conspiracy even further. It's been suggested that the Super Bowl logo also reveals which team will win by placing their colour at the bottom of the logo. That worked out in 2022 and 2023 (and in 2024 if you accept Taylor Swift's Speak Now cover as a representation of the Chiefs).

That delightfully fanciful idea would suggest that we could see the Eagles emerge victorious in New Orleans on Sunday 9 February since the green(ish) parts of the 2025 logo are near(ish) the bottom of the design. If that happens, the world's first allegation of graphic design-based match-fixing will persist for at least another year.

