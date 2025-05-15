Recommended reading

Broadway's Redwood The Musical has a digital "forest that feels like it engulfs the audience", built using Unreal Engine

How Disguise brought a nature to life on stage.

I had the pleasure to speak with some of the key team members behind the Broadway show Redwood: The Musical, and was surprised to find its mix of stage craft and digital video effects is underpinned by Unreal Engine and some CG wizardry. You can watch the interview with the show's creators above.

The show opened last month at the famed Nederlander Theater in Manhattan. It stars Idina Menzel, who has been called the “Queen of Broadway” for her unending achievements in other Broadway shows such as RENT, Wicket, and her work for Disney in Enchanted and Frozen.

Lance Evans
Lance Evans
Creative director, Graphlink Media

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

