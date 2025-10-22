While the long wait for GTA VI continues, fans continue to take advantage of the delay to upgrade the visuals of previous games in Rockstar's franchise. The latest project underway is a path-traced Grand Theft Auto IV using Nvidia's RTX Remix, and it looks incredible.



Path tracing is a generational step up from ray tracing for realistic 3D graphics, following multiple random paths of light takes rather than a few bounces. Newer high-end GPUs are starting to make it possible in video games – just – so it's impressive that someone has an apparently playable path-traced GTA IV. Early footage makes the 2008 game look stunningly real in both outdoor and interior scenes while remaining faithful to the original art style. You'll just need one of the best graphics cards to play it.

Not my pic but this mod really brings new life to interiors too. pic.twitter.com/F0ukvB5hsEOctober 17, 2025

On X, videotechuk_ says the path-traced Grand Theft Auto IV is being developed by Xoxor4d, who's previously worked on COD4 RTX Remix mods. He says it looks phenomenal but also notes that the performance demands are straining his RTX 4070 Super, with an RTX 5090 probably needed to run the mod properly.

Unlike with some mods, the developer isn't aiming for a hyper-realistic look, he says, instead aiming to ensure that the path-tracing doesn't alter the original look of the game.

The developer is reportedly still ironing out some issues. One person notes that the hair alpha doesn't seem to be working anymore. But path tracing adds a lot to the visuals, and the short examples show how much of an advance it is when path tracing is done over individual ray tracing.

GTAIV path-traced video (unedited) to prove it's real and not a 5fps gimmickStill very early days, but very impressive this even works. pic.twitter.com/eCrykyjK4xOctober 20, 2025

"Rockstar might have to take notes for a potential remaster. This really looks phenomenal paired with RT," one person commented on X. I'm not sure there's much chance of that. We still have to wait until May 2026 for GTA VI.

See our pick of the best game development software if you're working on your own project, and see the news about the launch of Unity Android XR support for the Samsung Galaxy XR.