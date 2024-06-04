NVIDIA is about to drop free tools to remaster retro games

RTX Remix toolkit will soon be open source.

NVIDIA RTX Remix toolkit
NVIDIA has unveiled plans to open-source its RTX Remix toolset this month. But what is it and who is this AI tool for? The core set of AI-assisted tools and assets designed to help game modders, previously exclusive to the NVIDIA Studio suite of tools for creators, will now accessible to all, for free. 

This means that, using the best laptops for game development paired with NVIDIA's RTX Remix toolkit, modders now have the power and freedom to remaster classic games with full ray tracing, new content, improved visuals, and enhanced textures. 

