I just watched an Apple MacBook Pro get mauled by a Razer Blade 16

By Ian Dean
published

Has Nvidia just started a new hardware war for creatives?

Nvidia RTX vs M3 Max; two laptops on a wooden table
(Image credit: Future)

Tim Cook, Craig Federighi, Isabel Ge Mahe, Phil Schiller, Jony Ive, Ted Lasso, your MacBook Pro took a hell of a beating! Okay, I'm going a little far, and my apologies to any Bjørge Lillelien fans, but I just watched a Razer Blade 16 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 blitz a new Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max in a timed shootout to render a Stable Diffusion image.

The Razer Blade 16 managed the task, to create a detailed viking illustration, in 9.8 seconds, the MacBook Pro M3 Max did it in 1 minute 14 seconds. I've always overlooked PC laptops in favour of Apple's sleek devices when it comes to digital art, largely because they feel game focused and not for creatives, but my eyes have been opened. 

Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

