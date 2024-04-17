DaVinci Resolve 19 gets big new AI-features to speed up video editing

By Joseph Foley
published

Blackmagic is out to rival Adobe's AI tools.

A mockup of a video editor using Davinci Resolve 19
(Image credit: BlackMagic Design)

AI is a big buzz-word in creative software at the moment, and DaVinci Resolve Studio 19, one of the best video editing software options, is no exception. The latest version of the powerful editing and colour grading program takes a leaf out of Adobe's book with a focus on AI-powered features.

Announced by developer Blackmagic Design at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas, the beta version 19 of DaVinci Resolve Studio adds a bunch of new AI-powered enhancements to speed up editing, colour grading and audio work. Clips can be edited using text, while a new Color Slice tool makes adjusting hue and saturation quicker than ever.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

