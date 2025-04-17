Ubisoft's free colour blindness tool is a gift for game developers

Open-source Chroma can help make games more accessible for thousands of people.

Game developers looking to make their games more accessible will want to check out Ubisoft's Chroma. The colourblind simulation tool is now open-source and available for public use after several years of internal development.

The tool aims to allow developers to make their games more accessible for the estimated 300 million people around the world who are affected by colorblindness.

An image from a demo of Ubisoft Chroma colourblind simulation tool showing a plane flying over hills
Chroma applies a filter over the game screen to replicate how people with a colour vision deficiency will see it(Image credit: Ubisoft Chroma)

