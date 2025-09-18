Gen Z’s obsession with quirky mirrors is a trend worth following
I love the nostalgic vibes.
On one of my many TikTok scroll-athons, I was recently sucked down an unexpected rabbit hole that led me to the flamboyant world of mirrortok. Here, trendy Gen Z decor enthusiasts flex their selfie-ready room setups with increasingly extra mirror designs that are the envy of the internet.
While I suspect they're probably the interior design trend equivalent of fast fashion, I can't help but love these unique, creative pieces. From larger-than-life iPods to Microsoft Paint-inspired frames, these funky mirrors shall be haunting my Pinterest boards until I can make my decor dreams a reality.
These Microsoft Paint-inspired mirrors by Raffy Sculptures on Etsy are perfect for adding a retro touch to your pad. Available in 3 sizes (from 30x40cm to 80x120cm), the design fits a variety of setups, whether you want a dinky bedside mirror or a large statement piece. With the pixelated old-school aesthetic of classic Paint, the design is the perfect portal to nostalgia.
Bringing back major nostalgia, Drought's iMirror is a playful recreation of the humble iPod. Measuring 56 inches in height (23.5 inches in width), it's a hefty showpiece for your home. With text that reads "Now Living. Find Yourself", the design is ripe for a moody, introspective selfie, and like the iPod, the mirror is available in a range of colours to suit your aesthetic.
For more design inspiration, check out the most common living room layout mistakes according to an interior design expert or take a look at the 5 fall decorating mistakes to avoid.
