We recently published a piece on what trend do you wish would die? And following on from that, here's the more positive side of the debate, 'what trend do you wish would come back?'

I asked three speakers at Frontify's conference, Paradigms, in Morocco to discover their thoughts on this subject.

Bianca Berning (Image credit: Paradigms)

Spotify's Bianca Berning, wants to bring "all of them" back. "I'm all for revivals," she said, "and I think everything has its place.

"There's some stuff that I feel like it's coming back from the early ‘90s at the moment, which I thought was so tired when I was studying," she explained. "And I looked at it like, ‘Oh my god. How can people still do this?’ It's just awful. And now I see it, and it feels fresh and bright. I hope everything comes back."

James Greenfield (Image credit: Paradigms)

James Greenfield of Koto wishes that advertising was more creative. "If you do a mental log of the 100 ads you've seen that day, whether you're looking at them on your phone, a poster, a train, you know, down the side of the news on a TV programme, when you're on a website, whatever it is, so much of it is so easy to ignore," he said.

"And also, it's so untailored. I bought an electric toothbrush recently and then I get an email from the company saying to me, ‘would you like to buy an electric toothbrush?’

"I think advertising is incredibly unsophisticated and uncreative at the moment. And I think it affects brands in a much bigger way. They'd almost be better not doing it."

The Blackpepper Studio (Image credit: Paradigms)

The Blackpepper Studio's co-founder, Asmah Mansur-Williams, wants to bring back intentional minimalism. "It was done a lot in print," she said. "We had a client that a lot of his references were GQ, Janet Jackson album covers and so we we doing research into that era: the 90s. [They had] stunning use of white space that you don't necessarily see so much in print."

The use of white space makes you want to read, and examine the pages, said Asmah. "It feels more thought-provoking, even if it's literally the same thing."

(Image credit: Paradigms)

Jonas Hegi, co-founder of Builders Club, tries to avoid looking back at trends and wondering whether we should do them again. "I think normally, what I love to do is to look at whatever I'm doing and be like, 'This is what I currently like to do’."

That doesn't mean he's not influenced by the past though, "I'm influenced by a lot of things, by the world surrounding me and also past trends," he said.

"It's creating new things that is exciting not bringing back old things."

What trend would you bring back? Let us know in the comments.

