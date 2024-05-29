Ingenious optical illusion billboard takes the terror out of the prostate check

News
By
published

This campaign hits a bum note – in the best possible way.

We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, but here's one that hits a bum note – for all the right reasons. To celebrate Prostate Cancer Awareness Month earlier this month, charity Prost8 shared a cheeky billboard campaign with an important message.

"A prostate check isn't what you think," reads the tagline, which appears to have been slapped over a close-up photograph of a pair of buttocks. It's only when reading the tagline that it becomes clear that this is a clever anatomical illusion. (Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles