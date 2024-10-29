Apple still won't fix its most unpopular product design

Apple yesterday announced a brand new M4 iMac Pro, whch we called a serious contender for creative work. Along with the new chip, the new all-in-one computer features 'new' accessories, including the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. But those who were hoping for Apple to fix its most infamous design crime can breath a sigh of despair.

For the uninitiated, Apple's Magic Mouse features a charging Port on the bottom, which means the moment it runs out of juice, it's impossible to use. Cue screams of frustration from creatives mid-way through projects. And while Apple has finally added USB-C to the mouse, the charging port remains on the bottom.

The new iMac features colour-matched accessories (Image credit: Apple)

"Every iMac comes with a colour-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favourite devices with a single cable," reads Apple's announcement – with no acknowledgement of the pain of said charging.

Not the most convenient place for a charging port (Image credit: Apple)

Many have speculated about what led to the bizarre decision to place the port on the bottom of the mouse. "It seems like they wanted to ensure that the design aesthetic wasn’t compromised," one Reddit user suggests, while another wonders whether Apple put in the "least amount of effort possible" by simply replacing the Magic Mouse 1's battery compartment with a port. "I suspect they wanted to sell a designated charging station for these but scrapped it at some point," another user adds.

Whatever the reason, it's one of the most infuriating design quirks ever – and as any Magic Mouse users will attest, this thing always manages to run out of battery just as you're making headway on an incredibly important and time-sensitive task. Just search 'worst Apple design' on Twitter, and you'll be met with countless photos of upside-down Magic Mice.

