Apple still won't fix its most unpopular product design

The Magic Mouse 2 gets USB-C, and that's it.

Magic Mouse 2
Apple yesterday announced a brand new M4 iMac Pro, whch we called a serious contender for creative work. Along with the new chip, the new all-in-one computer features 'new' accessories, including the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. But those who were hoping for Apple to fix its most infamous design crime can breath a sigh of despair.

For the uninitiated, Apple's Magic Mouse features a charging Port on the bottom, which means the moment it runs out of juice, it's impossible to use. Cue screams of frustration from creatives mid-way through projects. And while Apple has finally added USB-C to the mouse, the charging port remains on the bottom.

