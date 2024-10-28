New M4 iMacs mean Apple's 2-in-1 remains a serious contender for creative work

News
By
published

Apple promises a device that's faster for photo and video editing.

Apple M4 iMac
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's first M4-chipped Macs will be not MacBooks as had been widely expected but a new iMac. As well as a new chip, the updated 24-inch two-in-one sports new colours and the option of a nano-texture display to reduce reflections and glare.

Coming almost exactly a year after the release of the M3 iMac, the new computer also has a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and colour-matched accessories that now use USB-C instead of Lightning (see our roundup of Apple Black Friday deals if you're looking for bargains on older tech).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles