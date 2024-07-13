"We wanted to go for the punk aesthetic that the BIA has always encapsulated": How we made the new Brand Impact Awards identity

Taxi Studio takes us through its new BIA rebrand.

Hammer icon with round circles repeated
(Image credit: Taxi Studio/Future)
Launched in 2013 by the team behind Computer Arts magazine, The Brand Impact Awards (BIA) quickly gained prestige in the design community. Eleven years on, the scheme's branding and trophy were looking a little tired, and Taxi Studio stepped in to create a fresh, future-proofed identity that would serve the awards for years to come.

The rebrand hinges on the scheme's new trophy, the BIA Mallet – for more on that see our How we made the BIA Mallet piece. Here, though, to delve into the process behind the rebrand, I spoke to Spencer Buck, founder and chief creative officer of Taxi Studio, Matt Smith, BIA's lead designer, and Nick Carson, chair of the BIA jury.

Image 1 of 5
Brand Impact Awards 2024 judges
(Image credit: Future)
man with beard and a stripey jumper
Spencer Buck

Described as a creative catalyst and visionary (and obsessively detail-oriented), Spencer advocates working collaboratively, respectfully, and openly to resolve significant brand challenges. Among his 200+ tally of awards are four Grand Prix: DBA Design Effectiveness Grand Prix, New York Festivals Grand Prix, LIA Grand Prix, Drum Design Grand Prix – and several highly coveted D&AD Pencils.

man with beard and grey shirt
Matt Smith

Matt has worked for various publishing houses and design agencies, covering editorial design, branding, illustration and motion graphics. He currently works on the events team for Future Plc with brands such as T3, Woman&Home, Marie Claire, Music Week, TechRadar, Golden Joysticks, Cycling Weekly, Brand Impact Awards, Horse&Hound and Tech&Learning.

image of a man with glasses and a shirt
Nick Carson

As a writer, consultant and strategist, Nick's collaborators have included Virgin, Wolff Olins, Taxi Studio, TikTok, and Meta. A former editor of Computer Arts, he launched and continues to chair the Brand Impact Awards. He is the author of Virgin by Design, a coffee-table book exploring 50 years of the Virgin brand, published by Thames & Hudson in 2020.

