Duolingo's owl mascot is now dead. But it's what comes next that interests me

The language learning app has made a bold statement.

Duolingo mascot with crossed out black eyes
(Image credit: Duolingo)

Language learning app Duolingo is known for having fun with its mascot, Duo. Once you've downloaded the app, if you stop using it, then Duo's features sometimes slowly melt in a look of disappointment, with the idea being that this will guilt you into using the app again. And now, the company has taken things a step further. Duo is apparently now dead.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead," said a post on Instagram. "Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you do your lesson, but what do we know." One of the best learning apps still works, but Duo's face now contains crossed out eyes.

