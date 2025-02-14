Duolingo's owl mascot is now dead. But it's what comes next that interests me

Language learning app Duolingo is known for having fun with its mascot, Duo. Once you've downloaded the app, if you stop using it, then Duo's features sometimes slowly melt in a look of disappointment, with the idea being that this will guilt you into using the app again. And now, the company has taken things a step further. Duo is apparently now dead.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead," said a post on Instagram. "Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you do your lesson, but what do we know." One of the best learning apps still works, but Duo's face now contains crossed out eyes.

The post asks people not to share why they hate Duo, but prompts them to hand over their credit card details to sign up for Duolingo Max. It ends with: "We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time."

It's hard to know how to react to this pronouncement. My first thought is that the copywriters must have had fun coming up with that post, and whoever thought of the stunt was likely sure they were onto a winner.

Dua Lipa has responded to the message, saying "Til' death duo part" on X, though it's not clear at this point whether she's in the stunt.

In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson.

Since the initial announcement, on X, the brand has posted various memes plus "footage" of the owl being run over. It now looks like it's using the stunt to – surprise surprise – get people using the app again. "In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson," says one post.

Another talks about how if users work together they can bring Duo back.

Another talks about how if users work together they can bring Duo back.

With the original posts having over a million likes on both X and Instagram, this seems like a clear win for Duolingo. But what the brand does next will be the interesting bit. Are they going to make Duo rise like a phoenix, with a potentially slow awakening ending with him going up in flames and being reborn? Or will they decide to ditch Duo altogether and introduce another character?

I'll be watching the owl carefully. Though will I be picking up the app and trying to learn Italian (again)? I'm not so sure. Plus, the Duo on my app seems perfectly healthy, so the update clearly hasn't rolled out to everyone. Or perhaps in some universes, Duo is alive and well.