The new plague ridden Duolingo logo is making me sad

"Duo is quite literally sick of reminding everyone to do their lessons!"

Duolingo sick app icon
(Image credit: Duolingo)

If you're an avid linguist, you might've noticed that the logo for language learning app Duolingo is looking a little different. Chirpy mascot Duo appears to be a bit under the weather, with a redesign that shows him looking practically plague-ridden, with red-rimmed eyes and a runny nose.

The bizarre icon refresh caught the attention of users, who were understandably quite concerned about the owl's sickly design makeover. While Duolingo doesn't shy away from spicing up its logo design now and then, this is certainly the most graphic and disturbing icon I've seen so far (and I'm hoping it won't be a fixture for much longer).

