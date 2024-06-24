This new AI app's logo has a clever hidden meaning

Often the best logos are the most simple. But it's sometimes surprising just how much meaning can be packed into an apparently straightforward design.

Co-created by a former Apple designer, Dot is a new AI app for iPhone that's intended to serve a confident and companion – think a more conversational and personable Siri. And the logo encapsulates this.

(Image credit: New Computer)

Dot was created by New Computer, a company founded by former Apple designer Jason Yuan and Sam Whitmore. It's essentially a chatbot, but one that becomes much more personalised than ChatGPT, Copilot or Siri because it gradually learns about the user, remembering their tastes and habits.

That might sound creepy, but it also makes Dot potentially more useful since it does more than search for information and summarise content. It can make suggestions and even provide motivational support that's more likely to suit the user. It can lend an ear when you need a friend, coach you through a difficult time or just provide recipe suggestions remembering any food allergies you might have. Dot can even keep a kind of journal for you in what it calls Chronicles, tracking your personal development without you having to write diary entries yourself.

And the logo? At first glance it comprises two apostrophes in the shape of a circle, which encapsulates the aim of providing balance. They could be seen as single quotation marks, representing Dot's more conversational approach, but they're also intended to look like two koi swimming around each other: one being Dot and the other being the user. Thus the logo comes to represent the continual dialogue and reflection between human and machine companion as user and AI learn from each other and through ideas back and forth.

Dot to dot: New Computer's logo design (Image credit: New Computer)

Dot already has some very positive reviews on the Apple App Store. While some say the app helps them organise their day, prepare notes for meetings or choose what video game to play, it's interesting to see that other highlight its emotional support, saying that Dot provides them with perspective when they're dealing with a difficult situation in life.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: New Computer) (Image credit: New Computer)

This type of AI poses interesting questions. For me, there's something not only a little slightly creepy, but also a little bit sad about humans turning to AI for emotional support. New Computer says Dot isn't intended to replace human conversation, and it is very different to speaking with a human as since it seems its likely to merely reflect back your own perspectives on situations. But it could also be that a lot of people don't have someone they can feel they can ask the questions they can put to Dot.

Dot is free for limited usage. Unlimited use and access to certain features like Chronicles costs $12 per month.

For more apps, see our pick of the best iPad apps for designers.