This new AI app's logo has a clever hidden meaning

News
By
published

It perfectly encapsulates Dot's aim.

Often the best logos are the most simple. But it's sometimes surprising just how much meaning can be packed into an apparently straightforward design. 

Co-created by a former Apple designer, Dot is a new AI app for iPhone that's intended to serve a confident and companion – think a more conversational and personable Siri. And the logo encapsulates this.

Image 1 of 2
A screenshot of New Computer Dot AI iPhone app
(Image credit: New Computer)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles