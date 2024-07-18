Silence, brand: Why McDonald's meme marketing is a flop

It’s coming across as disingenuous and desperate.

McDonald's meme ad
(Image credit: McDonald's USA)

McDonald's has released a bizarre ad that ditches design trends in an attempt to capitalise on a stale meme. Inspired by the popular 'Hungry, But Too Tired To Cook? Try 30 to 40 Olives' meme of 2020, the offbeat ad flops when taken out of context. Honestly, to those not in on the niche joke, it looks like McDonald's just needs to hire a new marketing team.

Meme advertising is a tricky game – get it right and you've shown that your brand has a playful side, get it wrong and you run the risk of giving 'how do you do fellow kids?' – the cardinal sin of appealing to younger audiences. While the fast food chain is known for producing some of the best adverts, unfortunately, this one completely misses the mark.

