Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted

News
By
published

It seems the logo design might change again.

Max
(Image credit: Max)

We still haven't got over the last HBO MAX rebrand, which controversially dropped the 'HBO' part of the name, leaving us with 'Max' alone. But reports now suggest that the steaming service may be planning to put a bit more HBO back into its branding – just not in the way that would make most sense.

The idea of dropping the HBO from Max was to communicate that the streaming platform is more than one network's library alone – it also hosts the libraries of Warner Bros, Discovery, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT. But the move lost it a lot of brand recognition, which the latest rumoured change might not be able to make up for.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Logos for Microsoft Office, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Copilot 365
The new Microsoft Office logo could be the most confusing rebrand of the year (yes, already)
Capital One logo design
Capital One’s controversial new logo faces out of this world design comparisons
Walmart new visual identity
Walmart’s refresh attracted criticism – but designers loved it
Nintendo Switch 2 official first look
The Switch 2 logo is beyond basic, and I think I know why
Poster with young model and the slogan &quot;Not your mother&#039;s Tiffany&#039;
The best rebrands of all time
Squid Game
Squid Game is actually a brilliant lesson in brand design
Latest in Logos & Icons
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Green Party of Canada
Green Party's controversial new logo design hits the spot
As Ever and Porreres Coat of Arms logo comparison
Meghan Markle faces logo design dispute with unexpected opponent
YouTube logo
YouTube finally explains its subtle logo redesign
Capital One logo design
Capital One’s controversial new logo faces out of this world design comparisons
Nintendo GameCube on background
Everyone's saying this classic Nintendo console logo is the best ever
Latest in News
Anycubic sale
Anycubic has another mega sale on 3D printers – and these are the 7 deals I would happily buy
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Apple Vision Pro, Rabbit R1 and Humane Pin
It's time to admit the 'AI gadget' era was a flop
Susan Kare&#039;s &quot;Panic!&quot; button as part of her Esc Keys collection
Susan Kare’s playful Esc Keys collection embraces the spirit of escapism
The Obama Foundation rebrand
The Obama Foundation reinvents legendary font in future-forward rebrand
Filament dryer
Should you buy a filament dryer for your 3D printer?